Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has achieved Silver accreditation for the prestigious Investors in People Standard. This reflects staff involvement in council activities, engagement and development opportunities through good people management.

The Council is one of very few councils to have achieved IIP accreditation and has surpassed many government departments too.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow, said: “As part of the accreditation process employees were interviewed by an Investors in People assessor. They spoke openly about the management style within their area of work, performance areas, team working and the culture of the organisation. To have obtained a silver during a period of change is excellent and represents a true commitment of the Council to its employees.”

IIP Board Advisor Mark Huddleston said: “We’d like to congratulate Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Organisations succeed by realising the potential of their employees as staff’s strengths, ambitions and ideas are the engine of success. IIP accreditation signals to customers and employees your commitment to good business and people management excellence. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive added: “As a council it is important to us to continue to improve on our IIP accreditation. We believe that if we develop the skills of our employees and invest in our employee engagement, success will ultimately follow. The fact we have progressed to Silver demonstrates this principle works; and the hard work and effort of our staff is being recognised.

“I believe that good people make a great business and within the Council we strive to empower our staff to make their own decisions and use their initiative to improve upon council services and the opportunities we offer our ratepayers.”

Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee, concluded: “We’re absolutely delighted with this award, for all our staff who do such a great job. In ten months we have moved up the IIP ratings from bronze to silver. The final report showed that staff confirmed an effective leadership style across the organisation reflected in increasing levels of trust. As a council we work for our ratepayers; and aim to provide top class services across Lisburn Castlereagh, to increase facilities, to foster business growth and listen to our customers.

“The entire Council works diligently as one team to ensure that Lisburn Castlereagh is the number one place to live, work and visit; and in the year ahead we will make plans to continue to improve on our accreditation. There was certainly a lot of work involved to date and on behalf of all the elected members of the Council I wish to convey my congratulations to the Chief Executive and all employees of the Council,” concluded Councillor Carson.

For more information about Investors in People please visit www.investorsinpeople.com