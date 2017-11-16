A step up for Stepping Stones young trainees

Young Trainees from Stepping Stones NI got a step up from the Energy for Children Charitable Trust after receiving funding for new Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) equipment for their classrooms to aid in their learning.

Stepping Stones NI, based in Lisburn, is a charity providing vocational training for people with learning disabilities or difficulties to gain employment. The Charity helps around 100 young people aged 16-19 who are disadvantaged because of learning disabilities or learning difficulties and supports them through their Training Service, Youth Programme and Training & Employment Service.

Fundraising Manager, Ellen Hillen, applied to the Energy for Children Charitable Trust to request funding for three new iPads to provide additional learning tools that will make a difference to how young people learn. “Not only will this enable our staff to use teaching and learning methods suited to individual learning styles, but it will help in developing and growing our Training Services department,” she said.