A smashing night out promised as PWU wrestling returns to Lisburn

Local wrestling fans are being warned not to miss out on an amazing night of action as Pro Wrestling Ulster (PWU) brings their popular live action show to Lisburn.

The local wrestling scene is on the rise and the PWU will be holding their live show ‘All Fired Up’ in St Patrick’s Hall on Saturday, June 10.

This is the first time PWU has returned to the city in the last five years.

There’ll be a local feel to the show with Lisburn’s own Luther Valentine on the roster. He will be joined by WWE star Tucker and the 7ft colossus, Tron.

Promoter Brian Norton, otherwise known as Tron said fans can expect an exciting night of entertainment.

He said: “We are the longest running wrestling promoter in Northern Ireland, we have been going for over ten years. We are coming back to Lisburn next Saturday night and we hope to come back more often.

“This is up close and more intimate than bigger events and no less fired up. We have fans from nine years to ninety and this is set to be an entertaining event for all the family.

“You don’t need to be a wrestling fan but when you watch the show, the atmosphere and the noise will drag you in. This is definitely an event for all ages, one nine year old goes to every one of our shows.”

PWU have been running shows for 10 years and currently hold a monthly residence in the Europa Hotel Grand Ballroom, with regular crowds of up to 1000 people in attendance.

They are taking the show on the road and next week, Martin Muldoon said: “Fans can expect a night of hard hitting, high flying action with non-stop thrills, chills and spills as the PWU superstars fight for glory.”

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased from Ignition Body Piercing, Bridge Street, St Patricks’ Hall Lisburn, or alternatively you can purchase tickets online via Ringside World.

For more info check out the facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/prowrestlingulster/