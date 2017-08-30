A local company has saved Sea Cadets from sinking

Lisburn Sea Cadets would like to sincerely thank a local company, H&J Martin for carrying out emergency repairs to the floor of their ageing powerboat ‘The Viking’.

The floor had been in such a state of disrepair that the powerboat was unsafe to use for the Cadets and had it not been for H&J Martins help they would have been unable to have the children out on the water.

The company generously donated both the materials and the expertise required to complete the task.

A spokesperson for the Lisburn Sea Cadets said: “Jonathan Simpson, of H&J Martin carried out the work in his own time and he is a real credit to H&J Martin, always arriving promptly and his workmanship was of the highest standard.

“We are really looking forward to having the cadets back out on the water.

“Lisburn Sea Cadets is run by dedicated volunteers.

“We rely heavily on donations and fundraising and we greatly appreciate the assistance that H&J Martin were able to give us.”

Find out more about Lisburn Sea Cadets online at http://www.sea-cadets.org/lisburn/home.aspx.