92-year-old recognised for decades of dedication to the Poppy Appeal

A 92-year-old Hillsborough woman has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to the Poppy Appeal.

Vera Jellie has been volunteering for the Royal British Legion for an incredible 65 years and for 40 years she has been selling poppies around Hillsborough.

She recently received a National President’s Certificate of Recognition from the National Chairman of the Royal British Legion for outstanding contribution to the Royal British Legion.

Vera also received a letter from the National Chairman, expressing his thanks for hthe 65 years service she has given to the RBL and a beautiful broach marking this milestone.

Her daughter, Stephanie Surgenor told the Ulster Star that her mum who has dedicated her life to the appeal was surprised and delighted at the award.

She said: “Mum sold poppies around Hillsborough for approximately 40 years, every year she went out about 2 weeks before Armistice Day each night to the local pubs/restaurants selling the poppies.

“From 1988 - 2008 she was Poppy Organiser - a massive task co-ordinating the Hillsborough District Poppy Collection. This entailed matching volunteers with their routes, distributing boxes, providing an endless supply of poppies when required which she had to order from Legion Headquarters and store them in her home.

“In 2005 Mum was chosen to go to the Royal Albert Hall as the poppy collector representative from Northern Ireland.

“This year Mum has become President of the Ladies Branch of Hillsborough British Legion.”