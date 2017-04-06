£50k cash injection for Dromara GAC project

A local community project has received a funding boost of £50,000, thanks to the Alpha Programme.

Dromara GAC will use the money to improve outdoor recreation facilities at its club grounds in an ongoing effort to provide a multi-purpose cross-community facility.

The project will involve the creation of two picnic areas, tree planting, the extension of the existing ‘walkway to health’ to create a 900m loop, and improvements to disabled access.

The Alpha Programme was established in 2008 by Alpha Resource Management, which is a dedicated waste management and renewable energy company within the Lagan Group.

It distributes funding through the Landfill Tax Credit Scheme in order to enhance community facilities and wildlife habitats within a 15 mile radius of Mullaghglass Landfill site on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The Alpha Programme is administered by Groundwork NI and currently makes awards to successful groups four times per year.

To date over £4m has been invested in 122 projects, all designed to make a positive environmental impact and cultivate community led initiatives.

Richard Rogers from Groundwork NI said: “We were delighted to be able to support this project in one of our newly eligible Alpha Programme areas. It will enable Dromara GAC to create a great leisure and recreation hub at the heart of a rural community, and we look forward to working with them to make the project a real success.”

Applications for the next round of Alpha Programme funding close on June 30.

Application forms and a map showing the eligible project area are available from Groundwork NI’s website www.groundworkni.org.uk