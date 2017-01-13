£500k lottery funding boost for Lisburn-based charity

A group based in Lisburn is helping adults with hearing loss feel more included, thanks to a funding boost from the National Lottery.

Hearing Link, which is a UK wide charity with its Northern Ireland base in Lisburn, has been awarded a £495,945 grant under the Big Lottery Fund’s People and Communities programme.

The charity’s five year Connect Hear NI project is offering new ways for adults with hearing loss across Northern Ireland to take part in community life from which they often feel excluded.

The project will help people through tailored programmes including peer support, social activities, public awareness events, advice, digital communication support and a volunteer development programme.

The project will also help members become more connected with their community by improving hearing loop provisions and providing information packs.

One man who has benefited from the services provided by the charity is 33-year-old Craig Fisher from Finaghy.

He attended Hearing Link’s first ever rehabilitation programme in Northern Ireland in 2013 after struggling with hearing loss for many years, and it changed his life completely.

Joanne McDowell, Big Lottery Fund NI Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the People and Communities programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that work with local people, build on a community’s strengths, and are well connected to other services and activities in the community. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will make to people and communities.”