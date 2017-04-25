‘500 drug deals’ worth of cannabis found by police

Police in Lisburn uncovered a huge amount of cannabis during a routine stop of a vehicle on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Lisburn PSNI said: “Last night (Monday) one of our callsigns stopped a vehicle as part of our routine patrol. There was a bit of a smell coming from inside the car (to say the least) so it was searched under Misuse of Drugs Legislation and a significant amount of cannabis was located.

“The crew arrested the driver of the car for Possession of a Class B Controlled Substance with Intent to Supply – he was interviewed and charged.

“This one stop has prevented around 500 drug deals from taking place in your community. Whatever your view on cannabis, the fact remains that it is illegal to possess and supply it, and drug dealing is heavily linked to various different types of organised crime.

“Organised crime, as portrayed in TV shows such as The Sopranos or films like Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, is often shown as a glamorous, exciting business run by old-style crooks or good-natured gangsters. The reality is very different.

“Organised Crime impacts all levels of society and has the ability to corrupt at all levels of society - lawyers, accountants, bankers – it manipulates new and exciting IT technologies, exploits the most vulnerable in society whilst creating victims out of its promises of a better life.”