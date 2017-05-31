£2000 boost to Parkview Special School

Lisburn supporters of Manchester City completed a gruelling sponsored static bike ride for Parkview School in recent weeks.

With three bikes stationed at the town’s main Tesco store, the football fans clocked up over 300 miles in a period of just six and half hours.

“The final total raised was £2027,” announced Damian Rydout, chairman of Lisburn MCFC Supporters Club.

“We are delighted with the sum and very grateful to everyone who supported us through sponsorship and donations on the day.

“Thanks also to Tesco for hosting the event and Club Class Fitness for supplying the bikes.”

Damian added: “We set the 300 mile target as it’s the distance of a road trip to City’s Etihad stadium in Manchester.

“We worked through it by rota and got there in the end.

“I’d like to say we all cycled with the power of Yaya Toure and the effortless grace of David Silva, but that might not be entirely true.”

Parkview School principal James Curran said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone involved with the Lisburn Man City FC Supporters Club for their support.

“The money they have raised through their charity cycle will be going towards a new purpose built nursery playground.

“Massive thanks as well to Tesco, Bentrim Road, Lisburn and Club Class Fitness for their invaluable support in this event.”