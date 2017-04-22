200 Easter Eggs donated to Lisburn Foodbank

Kind local people have donated over 200 Easter eggs to Lisburn Foodbank, helping to bring hope and a treat to children whose families were referred to the foodbank over the Easter period.

The foodbank is very grateful for the generous donations of Easter eggs from local people, including the staff and pupils of Wallace High School.

Kathryn Millar, Foodbank Coordinator, said: “Easter is a time of hope. People tell us that the Foodbank gave them hope: hope that there are people that care, hope that things will soon start to look up. Last year alone, 736 of the emergency food parcels we provided went to local children.

“That’s 38 percent. Week in, week out at the Foodbank we’re seeing families from across Lisburn who have hit crisis – we’re here not only to give emergency food, but also to sit and chat over a cup of tea, bringing some light when people hit rock bottom.

“Going forwards, the foodbank is always grateful for donations of food, however we are currently running extremely low on finances to cover operational costs of the Foodbank centre. As such we are urging people to take part in the Lisburn Fun Run to raise money for the Foodbank!”

For a sponsorship form and more information, please email team@lisburnfoodbank.org

If you are part of a church, community group or even as an individual, you could also throw a fundraiser such as a May Day BBQ, Movie Night or Afternoon Tea for friends and family and donate the proceeds to the Foodbank - it would be a huge help! Without vital funds, we cannot sustain the work that we do in our local community so thank you to everyone for their ongoing support!