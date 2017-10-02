£200,000 worth of cannabis found at suspected factory

Officers from the District Support Team in Lisburn have uncovered a suspected cannabis factory following the search of a house on the Stoneyford Road on Monday (October 2).

Inspector Michael Gregg said: “A large number of cannabis plants, estimated to have a street value of approximately £200,000, were found following a planned search of a house in the area. A 53 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and remains in police custody.

The plants were discovered during a search by police on Monday.

“Good police work means that we have interrupted the cultivation of cannabis and removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale.

“Proactive search operations like this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society. We would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area.

“Anyone with information regarding the cultivation, sale and supply of drugs can contact police on 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”