A £170,000 road improvement scheme at Dromara Road, Hillsborough is due to commence on Monday, September 25.

The scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of a 1300m section of carriageway on this busy road between Drumlough Road and Edenticullo Road. It is expected to be substantially completed by the end of October 2017.

Resurfacing of the stretch of carriageway from Drumlough Road to the Hillsborough side of Edenticullo Road will be carried out over four consecutive weeks between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors the improvements will be carried out under road closures. Diversionary routes will be signed. Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the scheme.

The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey. For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com/