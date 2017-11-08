£11,000 benefits cheat is sentenced

A man was convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today for claiming over £11,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Andrew Savage (34) of Killysorrell Road, Dromore, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £11,160 while failing to declare employment. He was given a four month prison sentence suspended for two years. The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.