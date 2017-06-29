£10k funding boost for Home-Start project

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £10,000 in new funding to a local group working with children and young people across Lisburn.

Home-Start Colin/Lisburn will use the grant to deliver developmental play sessions for children and their families living in the area.

The sessions will enable the children to take part in a range of activities such as play, arts and crafts, music, games and stories. The activities will be appropriate to aid the children’s development, develop their social and communication skills and encourage them to make new friends and have fun with their family.

Julie Corry, Co-ordinator at Home-Start Colin/Lisburn said: “At Home-Start Colin/Lisburn we’ve been fortunate enough to have been funded by BBC Children in Need for over 10 years, but it’s still always an absolute delight to hear that this funding will be able to continue. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible, it will go on to make a huge difference to the children that we work with.”

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland, said: “Home-Start Colin/Lisburn is a great example of our Small Grants Programme in action and we’re delighted to be supporting them as they work to make a difference to children and young people in the area. We’re always looking for quality applications for our Small Grants programme and we are now able to support projects for longer, helping us maximise the impact. If your project is working with children and young people facing challenges, we encourage you to get in touch to find out more.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “At BBC Children in Need the grants that we award, no matter how big or small, support some of the most disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK. Our grants work with projects that make a positive difference and transform young lives, which would be impossible without generous donations from the UK public.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, a Small Grants Programme includes grants up to and including £10,000, and has been refreshed to support projects for up to three years. Projects working with children and young people facing any kind of disadvantage can find out more on how to apply for funding at bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants.

Organisations working with children and young people who would like to apply for funding in future rounds should visit the grants section on the BBC Children in Need website or attend one of the grants information workshops planned for the coming months across Northern Ireland. For further information call the Belfast office on 028 9033 8221, or email pudsey@bbc.co.uk