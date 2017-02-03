100 gas cylinders stolen from local business

Police have appealed for information after 100 gas cyclinders were stolen from a business on the Moira Road.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 2am and 4am on Thursday, February 2.

100 Calor Gas Cylinders were stolen from Jamison’s Gas Centre, Moira Road, Lisburn.

Did you witness anything suspicious or have you been offered Gas Cylinders in suspicious circumstances?

If you have any information please contact Lisburn Police on 101 quoting Police Reference 189 2/2/17