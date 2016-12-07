Turning unwanted clothes into the height of fashion

During the recent European Week for Waste Reduction the council organised a successful Love Your Clothes workshop for residents to learn how to up-style their little black dresses in time for the party season.

The aim of the session at Lagan Valley Island was to show how easy it is to upstyle clothes and reuse clothes instead of throwing items away.

Those who took part got some great ideas from tutor Patricia Thompson on creating a capsule wardrobe and learned creative skills to upcycle old or unwanted clothes.

Textiles such as unwanted clothes can be easily mended and upstyled.

“If you are looking for items to upcycle your clothing then charity shops can be a treasure chest of items. It is good to donate old clothes, curtains, pillow cases and other items that can be used by others while raising money for worthwhile causes,” a council spokesperson said.

“Unwanted clothes and shoes may also be placed into textile bring banks across the council area to be of use to someone else, instead of being wasted and thrown into your landfill bin.

“Remember to rethink your waste and reuse or donate instead of landfilling all year round.”

For more information and handy hints and tips on how to care and repair and upstyle your clothes log on to www.loveyourclothes.org.uk