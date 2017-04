There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates and rivals in sport.

A young Tool Design Engineer (John Kelly( pictured in the Drawing Office at Bridgeport Brass, Lisburn in the 1970s.

In the meantime, enjoy these Picks From The Past from the Ulster Star archive.

Railway Street Life Boys (1963): Pictured with the boys during that year is Leader in Charge Maureen Patterson with Assistant Leaders Carol McClelland (left) and Margaret Macaulay (right).

Bridgeport Brass football teams - works and staff (approx 1965): L to R: (front row) Works: George Ussher, Jimmy Topping, Billy McDonald, Michael Maxwell, Ivan Gawley, Edwin Magee, Trevor Kerr, Tommy Roe, Mickey Kerr, Reggie McClenaghan and William Mairs. (back row) Staff: Jimmy McDonald, Rodney Cairns, David Mills, Victor Livingstone, Bobby Magee, John Oliver, Eddie Ward, Ivor Mitchell, Tommy Johnstone, Ron Curry and Andy Martin.