The Tap Room at Hilden Brewery launches creative workshops for kids

Local independent craft ale brewers, Hilden Brewing Company and on site restaurant the Tap Room have celebrated the launch of a new Sunday brunch menu by providing free workshops for children.

Teaming up with local arts and crafts company The Secret Door, the free workshops accomodate children of all abilities aged from five-years of age, up to 15.

Running between between 2 & 4pm on Sunday afternoons, it is set to complement the delicious new food menu at The Tap Room, offering parents the option to immerse their children in creative play on site.

Now in its fifth year, The Secret Door is an arts and crafts business owned by local artist Shirley Brown Camblin.

Shirley Brown Camblin said: “I wholeheartedly believe in the power of art and creative play. We always encourage our children to have active imaginations, to dream big dreams and to unleash their creative side.

“Creativity is an amazing thing! It can build self-confidence, motivate, relieve stress and develop meaningful friendships.’

The creative play workshops run every Sunday in March from 2-4pm.

Visit taproomhilden.com for more information.