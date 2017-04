There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates and rivals in sport.

Lisburn Central Primary School Staff - June 1963. L to R: (front row) Miss Bell (Mrs Clarke), Miss Bowden, Mr Matt Shields (Principal), Mr David Thompson (Vice Principal), Miss McCrory and Miss Brown (Mrs Cochrane). (back row) Mr Derek Allen, Miss McIlroy, Mrs Taylor, Mrs Monteith, Mr Robert Cairns, Miss Corbett, Miss Johnston and Mr W J Strain.

In the meantime, enjoy these Picks From The Past from the Lurgan Mail archive.