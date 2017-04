There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates and rivals in sport.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Post on our Facebook page, or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk

Charley Memorial Primary School (1962/1963).

In the meantime, enjoy these Picks From The Past from the Ulster Star archive.

Charley Memorial Primary School (1950): L to R: (back row) Jackie Clarke, Margaret/Muriel McIlroy, Roy/Raymond Purvis, Gordon Coates/Gordon, Agnes Gill, Maureen/Maud Rolston, Cyril Henderson, Shirley Dugan, Betty Gibson and Jean Miller. (middle row): Billy Shanks, missing name, Hilary Bennett?, Pauline Filers, Doreen Crowe, George Bratty, Marian McCully, S. David Waring and Kenneth Ferguson. (front row) Eric Miller, Ronnie Todd, Ernest Gill, Joan Gill, Maureen Punis, Isa Moore, missing name and Dorothy Alexander.

Lisburn Technical College staff outing to Londonderry in the 1950s. L to R: Fred McKinnon, John Anderson, William Waring (Principal), William Wallace and Joe Kennedy.