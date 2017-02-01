Still time for home cooks to submit their best recipes

The deadline for submissions for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s locally-inspired cookbook of family recipes has been extended until Saturday, February 11.
The recipe book will feature tasty treats and handy tips from local home cooks, and Michelin Star-trained chef Chris McGowan - joint owner of the award-winning Wine and Brine in Moira - will be lending his expert eye and taste buds to the selection process.
To put forward a recipe for consideration, simply submit your entry by Saturday, February 11 to: LCCC Recipe Book, C/O Rumour Mill PR, First Floor Cranmore House, 611A Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GT or visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/legacy-recipe-book
Submitted recipes should be those which have been passed down through families over the years. All submissions must also include a short historical background to the recipe.
Those who make winning submissions will be notified after the closing date and will need to be available for publicity shots.
