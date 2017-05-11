Nokia announce release date for new 3310

It's official: the new and improved Nokia 3310 is set to be relaunched on 24 May 2017.

Fans have been in meltdown since parent company HMB Global announced in February that the iconic phone would be relaunched this year and now fans have less than two weeks to wait to get their hands on the slick new device

Costing just £49.99, the iconic 90s phone features a battery capable of lasting up to a month, limited 2.5G internet connection, a 2 megapixel camera, LED which doubles as a torch, microSD card, and improved 3310 colour screen.

The new and improved 3310 will also feature the legendary built-in game, Snake, as a homage to the original device.

22-hour talk time

“Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time,” HMD Global said in a press release.

“Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, the Nokia 3310’s fresh, colourful, modern design brings it bang up to date. The Nokia 3310 is available in four distinctive colours – Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.”

The Nokia 3310 will be stocked in Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone and EE.