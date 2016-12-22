Mayor visits Santa to check council area is on ‘the nice list’

The Mayor and Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh recently visited Santa in his grotto at Hillmount Garden Centre to make sure that the council area is on “the nice list”.

The grotto is one of the largest in Northern Ireland and has been open since late November, welcoming children and babies to see Santa.

Robin, Edith and Alan Mercer, owners of Hillmount Garden Centre, welcomed Mayor Brian Bloomfield and Mayoress Rosalind Bloomfield to see Santa.

“It was an honour for us to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress to visit Hillmount Garden Centre during the festive season,” Robin said. “As well as enjoying a visit to Santa’s grotto we had the opportunity to show them around our garden centre and gift shop which has developed since my grandfather opened the doors more than 75 years ago.”

The Mayor responded: “It was a great thrill for us to visit Hillmount and see the exciting Christmas themed displays. Hillmount is really wonderful in its Christmas offering to young and old alike.”

Santa’s Grotto at Hillmount, Upper Braniel Road, is open until 8pm on Friday, December 23.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve the grotto will be open for ‘Santa Paws’ when pet owners will be able to bring their animals to visit Santa between 10am and 4pm.