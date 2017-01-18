Help cook up a winning book

To mark the outstanding success of Northern Ireland’s Year of Food and Drink in 2016, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced plans to collate and publish a book of locally inspired recipes.

The council is asking local residents to submit recipes, whether passed down from generation to generation or inspired by new culinary discoveries. All recipes must be submitted before January 31.

The recipe book will also feature handy tips from local home cooks and Michelin-star trained chef Chris McGowan – joint owner of the award-winning Wine and Brine restaurant in Moira – who will be lending his expert eye and taste buds to the process.

“What we’ll be looking for are recipes that have been passed down through local families over the years – the bread and butter, per se – that has fuelled Lisburn & Castlereagh and captures the essence of the council area’s favourite regional tastes,” Chris explained.

Cllr Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, added: “The idea of a book containing recipes which have been passed down through families to feed Lisburn and Castlereagh residents for generations is an appetising prospect.

“Throughout 2016 we recognised the best in local producers and manufacturers, and in November specifically celebrated our food legacy and opportunities for learning. It’s important to us that we instil a love of the culinary arts for generations to come by taking pride in our past and present culinary accomplishments and using these to further progress interest in the food and drinks industry.”

To be considered, submitted recipes should be those which have been passed down through families over the years. All submissions must also include a short historical background to the recipe.

• To put forward a recipe for consideration, simply submit your entry by Tuesday 31st January 2017 to LCCC Recipe Book, C/O Rumour Mill PR, First Floor Cranmore House, 611A Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GT or visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/legacy-recipe-book.

All those who make winning submissions will be notified after the closing date and will need to be available for publicity shots. Terms & Conditions apply.