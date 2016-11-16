Glamorous Glenda wins ‘Best Dressed Lady’ title

Lisburn woman Glenda McStravick won the coveted WKD Best Dressed Lady title during day one of the Festival of Racing at Down Royal.

Glenda won an ‘Ultimate Night Out’ package including a Ciara Daly Makeup session for four people, transfers by limousine, dinner in Belfast followed by VIP tickets to a top nightclub, as well as samples of WKD and its new packaging designed to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary.

Thousands turned out for an action-packed weekend at the Northern Ireland Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November.

General Manager at Down Royal, Mike Todd, said: “Congratulations to Glenda McStravick who walked away with our Best Dressed title at the Festival - the ladies fashion was almost as competitive as the racing!

“In recent years, Down Royal has established itself not only as a premier sporting destination in Northern Ireland but also the venue of choice for corporate and social days out alike.

“Our first class facilities, coupled with some of the most exhilarating horse racing in Ireland sees thousands of both seasoned and first time racegoers from across the country flock to the Festival.”

Record numbers were also seen through the turnstiles on Saturday 5 November for the JNWine.com Ladies Day, with the Victoria Square Best Dressed Lady walking away with a trip to Cape Town for a once in a lifetime holiday.

