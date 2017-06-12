Family history: New Zealand woman trying to find out about her ancestors

A woman from New Zealand is hoping to track down a cousin she’s never met, after reading about him in an Ulster Star article online.

Donna Bridgeman was searching the internet when she came across the 2005 article about New Zealander Robert Wallace and his efforts to try to trace his ancestors from Lisburn.

Donna, who has been looking into her own family background, believes Mr Wallace may be her cousin, and is hoping to get in touch with him.

She’s also keen to learn more about her Irish ancestry, particularly about the family of James Drennan and Ellen Wallace, who married at Hillhall Presbyterian Church in August 1857. Ellen Wallace and her brother Joseph later emigrated to New Zealand, and Mrs Bridgeman is keen to find out more about them and why they decided to travel across the world to start a new life.

Anyone who has information that could help Mrs Bridgeman with her search can get in touch with her by emailing grrlgypsy@gmail.com