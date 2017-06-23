Can you spot yourself?

Recently thousands of people took to the streets of Lisburn for the annual half marathon, 10k and fun run.

Supported by title sponsors, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, the event saw approximately 6,500 runners take to the start line at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex on Wednesday June 21.

This was the third year of the revised route, known as, ‘Flat & Fast’, making the Half Marathon and 10K Road Race ideal for competitive runners aiming for Personal Bests, and beginners alike.

The Fun Run is the perfect race for anyone wishing to run with family and friends and experience a little fun while getting active!