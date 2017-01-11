Can you help put names to faces?

Can you help local man George Wills identify the men in this old photograph?

George got the picture from his father Jimmy, who sadly passed away recently.

The picture, thought to have been taken in the late 1960s, shows members of the Lisburn Master Plasterers Association - a group of local tradesmen who met regularly to share ideas and to promote plastering as a trade.

Jimmy Wills was secretary of the association.

George knows the names of some of the men pictured with his father, including Norman Heasley, George Alister, Austin McCaugherty, George Johnston, Jim Alister and Adian Whitby.

If you can help identify the others please email sandylane6@hotmail.co.uk