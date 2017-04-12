Barnett’s is Demesne attraction for an Easter walk

This week’s featured walk, suggested by walkni.com, takes us past a stately mansion through woodland, meadows and riverside: a real breath of fresh country air and yet it’s all close to Belfast city centre.

The last owner of Barnett’s Demesne, William Barnett, was the breeder of the first Irish horse to win the Derby and gave his house and grounds to the people of Belfast upon his death in 1943.

Barnett’s Demesne is a countryside park containing a variety of birds and wildlife which is also close to the city of Belfast.

A must to see is the magnificent Shaw’s Bridge, spanning the River Lagan.

William Barnett lived in Malone House, which is situated within the demesne which now houses the elegant Barnett Restaurant.

Things to see on the walk include Malone House itself. The Georgian mansion was built in the 1820’s by William Wallace Legge, a prominent Belfast merchant. The estate passed to the Haberton Family and finally to the last owner, William Barnett. The house is now managed by Belfast City Council as a conference and function centre.

There are over 11 acres of meadows in Barnett Demesne, containing more than 70 species of wildflowers. The meadows also host an abundance of invertebrates including beetles, flies, moths, grasshoppers and many species of butterfly – meadow brown, ringlet, green veined white and small copper.

The very popular Lagan Towpath walk runs along the river for 13 miles (20km), linking Stranmillis in Belfast to Lisburn. The towpath was formerly used by horses to tow barges along the old canal.

The woodland in Barnett’s Demesne comprises mainly of mature oak and beech. In spring it is worth visiting early in the day to listen to the dawn chorus of the birds such as the chiff-chaff and the blackcap. In autumn, the golden colouring of the beech trees against their grey, smooth bark is spectacular.

There are several yew trees on either side of this path, the remains of a former yew hedge planted in the early years of the 20th century, which is now part of an extensive arboretum. Throughout this site you will find collections of trees that have attractive flowers, fruit, bark and stem colour at different times of the year. Further down the hill, there are collections of birch, beech and maple trees.

RESPONSIBLE WALKING:

Please remember to practice the principles of ’Leave No Trace’ when enjoying the outdoors in order to minimise your impact on the environment.

For more information, visit www.leavenotraceireland.org

